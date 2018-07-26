Mother arrested in death of 5-year-old son: police

JAMAICA, Queens — A mother has been arrested in the death of her 5-year-old son in Queens, more than a year after the boy was killed, police said on Thursday.

Police arrested Phyllis Reinoso, 31, on Thursday and charged her with manslaughter, assault, reckless endangerment, acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 and failure to exercise control of a minor, police said.

The 5-year-old boy, identified as Michael Guzman, was found unconscious and unresponsive inside a home on 109th Street between Liverpool and Inwood streets in South Jamaica, Queens, on Jan. 22, 2017.

Sources say there was a prior history of domestic violence at the home and Administration for Children’s Services had a history at the address.