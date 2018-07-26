3 shot at Brooklyn basketball court; 1 victim in critical condition

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn —Three people were shot in a Brooklyn park on Thursday night, officials said.

One of the victims is in critical condition, police said.

The three people were shot around 6:30 p.m. at Bushwick Playground. One of the victims was shot in the back; another person was shot in the arm and the last victim was shot in the leg.

The shooting happened inside the basketball courts in the park. There’s a field in the park where a soccer team was playing during the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.