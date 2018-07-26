1 dead, 1 hospitalized after being struck by train in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Two people were struck by a train in Brooklyn Thursday and one of them has died, according to the FDNY.

The pair was struck at Broadway Junction.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene; the other has been taken to a hospital in unknown condition, FDNY said. Additional information about the victims was not immediately available.

The incident was affecting multiple subway lines during the evening rush, according to the MTA.

As of 5:25 p.m., these services changes were in effect on the A and C lines in Brooklyn:

Northbound C trains are running express from Euclid Av to Hoyt-Schermerhorn

Trains are bypassing Broadway Junction in both directions

To get to the bypassed station, commuters are told to take a Euclid Av-bound C train to transfer for local service at either Utica Av or Hoyt-Schermerhorn.

For local service between Euclid Av and Broadway Junction, riders can take the nearby Q24 bus. For local service between Broadway Junction and Hoyt-Schermerhorn, riders can take the nearby B25 bus.

Riders affected by change are told to see a station agent to receive a courtesy pass for continuing train or bus service.

PIX11 News’ Doug Kahn contributed to this report.