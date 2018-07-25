Teen dead, man critically wounded in Newark street shooting

NEWARK, N.J. — A street shooting in New Jersey’s largest city has left a teenager dead and a man critically wounded.

Essex County prosecutors say the shooting in Newark occurred shortly before midnight Tuesday in the 700 block of Broadway.

Responding officers found 17-year-old Newark resident Jabari Montplaisir and an 18-year-old man had both been shot. Montplaisir was pronounced dead at the scene, while the wounded man was taken to a hospital.

The man’s name has not been released. He remains hospitalized in critical condition, and further details on his injuries have not been disclosed.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.