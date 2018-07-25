School speed cameras begin shutting off Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn – New York City is ending its use of speed cameras after lawmakers in Albany failed to call a vote on the issue.

There are 140 school zones currently equipped with speed cameras and 120 of those cameras will be turned off on Wednesday. The remaining 20 cameras will be shut off by the end of August.

From 2014 to 2016, locations featuring speed cameras experienced a 63 percent decline in speeding violations and an annual 15 percent reduction in injuries to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists involved in collisions. Additionally, proponents say the speed cameras serve as a deterrent and 81 percent of vehicle owners who received violations in school zones did not get another one during the same two year time period.

Mayor Bill de Blasio expressed his frustration over the imminent end of the program on Tuesday.

"I just can't make sense of it... how something that clearly protects people–protects children in particular–could slip through the hands of our public servants in Albany," he said.

On Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., street safety advocacy group Transportation Alternatives and speed camera advocates will convene at William Alexander Middle School in Brooklyn to discuss strategies to ensure the city's speed safety camera program is reinstated and expanded before school starts again in September.