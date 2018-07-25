Residents in several Bronx buildings say they have inconsistent power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Families at the Jackson houses say they have a major power problem.

Antanette Rivera-Robinson lives at the Jackson houses in the Bronx and expecting triplets. She says her pregnancy has been extra difficult, because her building doesn’t have consistent power.

“I have to do 15 flights of stairs, carrying triplets, and the elevators are not working," Robinson said. "Sometimes I just sit i my car."

“These NYCHA generators are a temporary fix that’s not working. We need a permanent fix,” said Daniel Barber, the president of the citywide council of presidents, and a lifelong-resident of the Jackson houses.

Assemblyman Michael Blake has stepped in to help the residents of the seven buildings of the Jackson Houses.

A spokesperson for Con Edison told us to reach out to NYCHA.

A spokesperson for the The New York City Housing Authority says “Due to the extreme heat in the City over the last couple of weeks, the power equipment at Jackson Houses has overheated several times, requiring NYCHA to make emergency repairs and move to generator power.”

