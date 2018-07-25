Protests outside Trump Tower stop traffic on Fifth Avenue

MANHATTAN — Protesters shut down a portion of Fifth Avenue Wednesday as they rallied outside Trump Tower.

“You take the children, we’ll take the streets,” a line of demonstrators chanted while standing in the crosswalk, blocking traffic on the busy roadway.

They held a long banner that read, “RETURN THE CHILDREN,” and wore fluorescent work vests with the words “ABOLISH I.C.E.” printed on the back.

Police said officers are on scene and that the demonstration is blocking traffic. There are about a dozen protesters involved, according to NYPD.

Video from the scene showed officers appearing to take demonstrators into custody as a an announcement was made that “if you do not clear the roadway, you will be placed under arrest on the charge of disorderly conduct.”

Rise and Resist in civil disobedience at Trump Tower demanding that Trump return the children to their families! No more missed deadlines, no more excuses. Free for media use. #EndFamilySeparation pic.twitter.com/G1nOC3WLZp — Rise and Resist (@riseandresistny) July 25, 2018

They apparently are rallying against the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy on illegal entry, which has caused many families to be separated at the border.

As many as 2,551 children 5 and older are being considered for family reunification, though the administration deems more than 900 “either not eligible, or not yet known to be eligible, for reunification.”

There have been 1,187 children reunified with their parents or “other appropriate discharges,” which include guardians and sponsors, according to a government filing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.