Police arrest man accused of strangling nurse in Queens home

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens —Police arrested the man who allegedly strangled a nurse in her Queens apartment, officials said.

Members of the New York, New Jersey, Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended the man, NYPD Chief of Detectives said. He was taken into custody “prior to possibly taking another life in California.”

Details on the case in California were not immediately clear.

The nurse killed in Queens, 29-year-old Samantha Stewart, was found inside her bedroom at her family’s home on July 17, police said. Her brother called 911 after he found his sister unconscious inside an upstairs bedroom.

Stewart was found after she didn’t show up for her night shift at the hospital where she worked.

Officials determined she’d suffered trauma to the head and neck. Her father said she was found wrapped up in a blanket in the corner of the bed.

Additional information about the man in custody has not yet been released.