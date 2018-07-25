Pizza delivery man who was detained elated to be home, but his case is by no means over

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEMPSTEAD, NY — Wednesday was the first full day of freedom for Pablo Villavicencio, the pizza delivery man who'd been detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency for more than a month-and-a-half.

The undocumented Ecuadorean immigrant was arrested in Brooklyn, then detained in New Jersey, and is facing a green card hearing in Manhattan next month. For now, though, he says he's enjoying being with his family again.

"So happy!" Villavicencio, 35, exclaimed in his driveway Wednesday morning. "For my wife, for my daughters. It's so unbelievable!"

He described in Spanish the first thing he did when he'd finally gotten home around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday. His wife translated.

"He lied down on the carpet," she said.

He explained further, in English.

"[It's] my favorite place to play with my kids."

That's a sharp contrast to the spartan conditions at the Hudson County Jail. That's where ICE has a contract to house immigration detainees, and it's where Villavicencio had been housed since the first week of June, when he'd been found to be in violation of a deportation order.

The discovery came during a background check the pizza deliverer had voluntarily undergone at Fort Hamilton army post in Brooklyn, after he'd arrived to deliver a pizza.

"He wasn't doing anything wrong," Chica said, while her husband played with their four-and two-year-old daughters. "[He was] just trying to get the money to raise them, to survive,."

Around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, Villavicencio was released from the Hudson County lockup, and hugged his wife and daughters.

They had badly missed their father, Chica said, and it was evident now that he'd returned.

"She used to cry in the night, 2:00 in the morning," Chica said about her older daughter, Luciana, 4. "Sometimes she'd tell me, 'I saw my daddy in front of me [in a dream]. Where is he?'"

"As a mother," Chica continued, "I can tell you that I see different faces [on my children] today."

Chica and the couple's two girls are all U.S. citizens. Villiavicencio is continuing his process to get permanent residency so that he can stay in New York with his wife and daughters.

The green card approval process that he's now attempting to undergo successfully he had postponed for years, until months ago. His wife explained the delay.

"Because this [process] is expensive," Chica said. "Sometimes, you have to think, 'I have to pay the rent, or pay a lawyer.'"

For his part, Villavicencio said that the whole experience had not soured his view of the U.S. His opinion of the Trump Administration, however, was less than favorable.

"I love this country," Villavicencio said. "I love New York, I love this city. [It's the] best country in the world. [As for] this administration, I don't know what happened."

The Administration is still interested in deporting him. Villavicencio and his attorneys will have to argue against it at the hearing on his permanent resident status. It's scheduled for Aug. 25.