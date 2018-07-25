Bikes with pedal power are headed to NYC streets this month

New Yorkers are always looking for new ways to get around the city.
On July 28, riders in some areas will be able to test E-bikes with motors that help them ride.
This is part of the expanded bikeshare program. During the month of July, the Rockaways and Coney Island will see bikes that can be rented without a docking station.
Later in the month, Staten Island's North Shore and the Fordham Section of the Bronx will also be a part of the program.
During this test time, the city says it will be evaluating "companies’ compliance with pilot requirements around data accessibility and user privacy."
The safety, availability, location and durability will also be reviewed.
Here's the schedule as provided by the NYC Department of Transportation:
- June: NYC DOT went to community boards in the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and on Staten Island to present plans and establish final boundaries for the project areas.
- July: Pilot begins with the ultimate goal to have a total of 200 bikes that offer half-hour rides and that remain within the boundaries of each of the four areas during the pilot period. Some of the dockless bikes are expected to be pedal-assist bicycles, whose legal treatment was recently clarified by New York City.
- Fall 2018: After September, DOT will work with local stakeholders to extend or discontinue pilots based on performance. In evaluation period, DOT will also make a determination on future steps, including the possible addition of pilots in different or expanded geographic areas.