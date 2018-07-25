Bikes with pedal power are headed to NYC streets this month

New Yorkers are always looking for new ways to get around the city.

On July 28, riders in some areas will be able to test E-bikes with motors that help them ride.

This is part of the expanded bikeshare program. During the month of July, the Rockaways and Coney Island will see bikes that can be rented without a docking station.

Later in the month, Staten Island's North Shore and the Fordham Section of the Bronx will also be a part of the program.

During this test time, the city says it will be evaluating "companies’ compliance with pilot requirements around data accessibility and user privacy."

The safety, availability, location and durability will also be reviewed.

Here's the schedule as provided by the NYC Department of Transportation: