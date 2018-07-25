NYC restaurant week: deals, steals and hot spots

Want to experience New York’s amazing culinary culture? Get ready.

New York restaurant week is now underway. It runs from July 23 through Aug. 17 and features 380 of NYC’s finest restaurants.

Each eatery is offering special pre-fixe menus. A two-course lunch is $26 and three-course dinner is $42.

To make it a little easier to choose a hot spot, PIX11 enlisted Lucie Fink from Refinery29. She shares her restaurant picks here:

Untitled (at The Whitney Museum)

Untitled is a contemporary American restaurant brought to you by none-other than the king of NYC restaurants, Danny Meyer.

Located in the Whitney Museum of American Art near the Meatpacking District.

Perfect for one of those unbearably hot summer days where all you need in respite from the heat, enjoy some of modern art’s finest creations and of course a delicious meal.

Light-filled and airy, adjacent to the High Line and the Hudson River, Untitled is inspired by the seasons and the creative environment of the world-class museum that it calls home.

Not at all a boring museum restaurant that you are used to.

Leuca (Williamsburg)

Inspired by Southern Italy, Leuca is a neighborhood restaurant from Chef Andrew Carmellini. The restaurant serves house-made pastas, wood-fired pizzas and rustic dishes in a sunlit corner space in Williamsburg. They use the finest seasonal ingredients to create elevated rustic dishes with a distinctly Italian flair.

If you are a fan of Carmellini’s restaurant The Dutch in Soho, you will get similar vibes.

Located at the William Vale, a favorite spot to many Refinery29-ers, it is perfect for date night or when your parents come to town and treat you for dinner.

Mission Chinese (Chinatown/LES)

Danny Bowien’s take on modern Sichuan cuisine, whose San Francisco outpost and now this location has hooked obsessive fans from coast to coast. If you don’t know Danny Bowien, you are doing something very wrong.

The restaurant is dark and moody inside. The menus are the best mix of old and new-school feel. The food takes chances with mouth-numbing Sichuan peppercorns as well as firing up margarita pizza.

You should take a chance on this restaurant, it won’t disappoint.

Nix (Greenwich Village)

A vegetarian/vegan restaurant that celebrates the deliciousness of vegetables—the restaurant is health-conscious but never lacks in flavor and always delicious. You still get savory.

Nix is the only veggie restaurant in the US with a Michelin star.

They make a mean shiitake Cacio e Pepe and cauliflower tempura with pepperoni spices and steamed buns.

Seasonal fruits, herbs and spices inform an innovative list of cocktails and non-alcoholic sodas.

Buttermilk Channel (Brooklyn)

Carroll Gardens residents have fully embraced this bistro best known for its buttermilk fried chicken with cheddar waffles. It is a real neighborhood hangout.

The seasonal menu has a lighter side as well, featuring whole grilled fish, local oysters and plenty of vegetarian options.

The restaurant is named for the tidal straight between Brooklyn and Governors Island. It’s said to be so strong it could churn milk into butter.

The Whitby (Midtown)

The Whitby Bar is a rich, colorful, airy gem in midtown. It almost makes you forget you are in midtown and transports you to London. A traditional afternoon tea is served throughout the day.

With tall warehouse-style windows and doors, it has a sunny dining room with vaulted ceilings and skylight, bathing it in natural light.

It’s open all day, so if you need to set up a working breakfast, stop in for an early evening cocktail or eat before theater, this is a solid choice.

Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria (Noho)

Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria is a restaurant, market, salumeria and bakery that feels like you’ve walked straight into the best family owned restaurant in that beautiful quaint village in the hill-towns of Italy.

Not only the décor but the simple authentic food makes you feel that way and it’s absolutely meant to be shared with friends: salumi and cheese boards, small sharing plates, fresh pastas and roasted meats and fish.

PIX 11’s Jill Nicolini also down to Scarpetta’s new location at 88 Madison Ave. to hang out in their kitchen and taste their amazing tomato basil spaghetti. Here's her takeaway:

You cannot come here and miss the tomato, basic spaghetti. It is iconic. And for those of you who usually skip the bread basket, do not miss it!

Named after an Italian expression that means ‘little shoe,’ or the shape bread takes when used to soak up a dish, Scarpetta represents the pure pleasure of savoring a meal down to its very last bite.

Take a stroll after dinner in Madison Square park around the corner and check out some of the amazing outdoor art in the park.

