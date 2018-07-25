NJ radio hosts under fire for calling state’s Sikh attorney general ‘turban man’

NEW JERSEY — A pair of radio talk hosts from NJ 101.5-FM are under fire for repeatedly referring to New Jersey’s Sikh attorney general as “turban man” and “the guy with the turban.”

Listeners can hear Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco on “The Dennis & Judi Show” use the names in reference to Gurbir Grewal, the nation’s first Sikh state attorney general, while discussing his decision to temporarily suspend marijuana prosecutions.

“You know, the attorney general, I’m never going to know his name, I’m just going to say the guy with the turban,” Malloy said.

Franco sang “turban man” in response.

Governor Phil Murphy slammed the comments

“I’m outraged by the abhorrent and xenophobic comments made earlier today mocking Attorney General Gurbir Grewal on “The Dennis & Judi Show” on New Jersey 101.5,” he said. “Hate speech has no place in New Jersey, and it does not belong on our airwaves. Station management must now hold the hosts accountable for these intolerant and racist comments.”

The pair of radio hosts discussed if “turban man” was offensive. Neither of them felt it was, but the ACLU of New Jersey disagreed in a tweet.

“Racism isn’t cute,” the organization tweeted. “It’s just racist.”

Say it with us: Ger-beer Gray-wall. If you google "Gurbir Grewal pronunciation" this is the 1st result: https://t.co/OdU4qFzInK "Phil Murphy" is probably less phonetic. "Turban man? Is that offensive?" Yep. (If you have to ask…) Racism isn't cute. It's just racist. https://t.co/KYycUuvVgc — ACLU of New Jersey (@ACLUNJ) July 26, 2018

PIX11 has reached out to 101.5 for comment.