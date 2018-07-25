MTA discusses improvement plan, budget, fare and toll increases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every July, MTA board members get a presentation on the upcoming financial plan.

It highlights savings, forecasts deficits, and outlines the fiscal picture for 2019 and beyond.

This time the report emphasized the need for the agency and state to identify a dedicated revenue stream.

It also includes the four percent fare and toll hikes that have been a part of the budget every other year since 2009.

The board and staff members will review the financial picture in November and craft a specific proposal.

Public hearings will also be held.

The July meeting also marked the six month anniversary of MTA NYC Transit President Andy Byford.

He has focused on the customer experience and improving the ride through targeted projects based on a new review of data. He acknowledged there is a lot of work to do and making the case for increased funding is a big part of his job.

The board discussed the impact of repeatedly raising the fare and the percentage increase to riders.

Statistics show a decline in ridership over the past few years.