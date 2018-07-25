‘Miz & Mrs’ takes you inside the lives of a WWE power couple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One WWE power couple is taking the drama out of the ring and into reality.

In an interview with PIX 11, Mike “The Miz” and Maryse Mizanin share how their life has changed since the birth of their daughter and what they want fans to learn during the unscripted docuseries.

The couple will have their own unscripted show called “Miz & Mrs,” on the USA Network. The first season will be six episodes and give their fans an up-close look into the couple’s personal life from becoming parents to moving across the country.

“Miz & Mrs” premieres Tuesday, July 24th