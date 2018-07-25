Man wanted for exposing himself to woman in Bronx apartment building: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Police released surveillance images Wednesday of a man wanted for exposing himself to a 67-year-old woman in the Bronx.

The grandmother was returning home from running errands when it happened.

A man followed her onto the elevator of a Bronx building on July 2 and got off at her floor, police said. The man "exposed and manipulated himself" in front of the woman, then fled the building.

Police have asked for help identifying the man.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).