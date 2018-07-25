Man follows woman home from work, attempts to rape her in Brooklyn apartment

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A man followed a woman home from work, forced his way into her Brooklyn apartment and tried to rape her, police said Wednesday.

The 30-year-old woman was on her way home from work early Sunday when she was attacked, an NYPD official said. She walked into her building near Hewes Street and South 3rd Street and the man forced his way into her apartment, then pushed the woman down to her couch and attempted to rape her.

She fought the man off, police said. He stole $300 in cash from the woman’s wallet and then fled the apartment.

The woman was taken to the hospital after she was assaulted.

Police have asked for help tracking down the attempted rapist. He’s about 27 to 32 years old. The man is about 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and black hat.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).