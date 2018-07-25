Man duct tapes, robs woman in Brooklyn apartment: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with an assault and robbery of a woman in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday.

The incident happened Monday around 2:30 p.m. inside of an East New York apartment.

The man entered the apartment of a 36-year-old woman by knocking on the door and forcing his way inside after she answered the door, police said.

The man and a second perpetrator hit the victim in the head with an object, and displayed a gun.

The men then bonded the victim with duct tape and removed $600, an Apple watch, an Apple iPhone, and a Play Station, police said.

The first man is described as being about 6-feet-one inch tall, around 190 pounds with a tattoo on his right forearm.

The second man is described as being about 5-feet-9 inches tall, 160 pounds, and about 25-years-old.

