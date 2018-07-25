Immigrant authorities free couple detained while visiting pregnant daughter at NY Army base

NEW YORK — Immigration authorities have freed a Mexican husband and wife who were arrested when they tried to visit their pregnant daughter at an Army fort in upstate New York.

The couple’s Brooklyn family paid a $20,000 bond to gain their release after 19 days in detention. They are now awaiting a hearing before an immigration judge.

Concepción and Margarito Silva were arrested July 4 after trying to make a holiday visit to their daughter and enlisted-son in law at Fort Drum in New York. They were released Monday.

The couple lived in the U.S. for more than 20 years without authorization.

In a video posted online by the activist group Make the Road New York, Concepción Silva says she was looking forward to seeing her children and grandchildren again.