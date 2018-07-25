Immigrant authorities free couple detained while visiting pregnant daughter at NY Army base

Posted 6:55 PM, July 25, 2018, by

NEW YORK  — Immigration authorities have freed a Mexican husband and wife who were arrested when they tried to visit their pregnant daughter at an Army fort in upstate New York.

Concepción Barrios and her husband, Margarito Silva, were detained by ICE on July 4, 2018, while visiting their son-in-law at a New York Army base. (Spectrum NY1 News/Eduardo Silva via CNN)

The couple’s Brooklyn family paid a $20,000 bond to gain their release after 19 days in detention. They are now awaiting a hearing before an immigration judge.

Concepción and Margarito Silva were arrested July 4 after trying to make a holiday visit to their daughter and enlisted-son in law at Fort Drum in New York. They were released Monday.

The couple lived in the U.S. for more than 20 years without authorization.

In a video posted online by the activist group Make the Road New York, Concepción Silva says she was looking forward to seeing her children and grandchildren again.

Related stories