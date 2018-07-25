Flash flood watch issued for parts of NJ as thunderstorms loom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day Wednesday, prompting a flash flood warning to be issued by the National Weather Service for parts of New Jersey.

Heavier showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected Wednesday morning, with a half inch of rain per hour predicted, the weather agency said.

A flash flood watch has been issued through Wednesday evening for northwestern and central New Jersey, where rainfall rates exceeding one inch per hour are possible.

Wednesday afternoon will be muggy with high temperatures of 78 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs. Temperatures will cool down Wednesday night to 70 in the city and low 70s in the suburbs.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged tri-state residents to prepare for heavy downpours and thunderstorms that will last through at least Wednesday. He issued the following safety tips:

DO NOT attempt to drive over a flooded road. Turn around and go another way.

DO NOT underestimate the destructive power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car. Water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.

Leave early to avoid being marooned on flooded roads.

Follow recommended routes. DO NOT ignore emergency detours to view flooded areas.

As you travel, monitor NOAA Weather Radio and local radio broadcasts for the latest information.

Watch for washed-out roads, earth-slides, broken water or sewer mains, loose or downed electrical wires, and falling or fallen objects.

Watch for areas where rivers or streams may suddenly rise and flood, such as highway dips, bridges, and low areas.

If you are in your car and water begins to rise rapidly around you, abandon the vehicle immediately.

Rain and thunderstorms continue on Thursday. Temperatures will rise a bit, with a high of 84 in the city and mid 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, mid 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will continue to be 84 in the city, mid 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of scattered showers and a high of 85 in the city, mid 80s in the suburbs.