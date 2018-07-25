FDNY Calendar of Heroes models turn up the heat in Times Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — The FDNY's 2019 models for the Calendar of Heroes were out in Times Square on Wednesday, signing autographs and meeting fans.

"I told my mother, and she was more excited than I was," said Coney Island firefighter Joe Romeo, who was selected as the 2019 male cover model. "I was like, 'really? Seriously? You guys want to use me?'"

The calendar features both male and female firefighters.

"I guess I was good enough to get picked," joked Staten Island firefighter John Moody. "I was like, okay, alright. I sucked my stomach in for a little bit."

It also features EMTs and paramedics.

"We were in sports bras, we did the normal poses," said Bronx EMT Kristen Bernard, who was selected as the female cover model. "And then we got an email saying we were accepted for it."

All proceeds from calendar sales go to the FDNY Foundation, the non-profit arm of the fire department that promotes fire safety education and provides professional training to first responders.

"It's always about giving back," said Moody. "And it's a great feeling to be part of that give back."

The calendar also gives the first responders a more lighthearted way to interact with the public, and helps spotlight diversity within the department.

"We have all races, men and women, and we're all out here trying to help people," said Midtown firefighter Rosabelle Pong.