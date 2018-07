THROGS NECK, the Bronx — A body was found near the Trump Golf Links in the Bronx on Wednesday night, an FDNY source said.

The body was found by a hiker who was in the area, police said.

No identifying information was immediately available. It’s not yet clear if the body was found inside the property or right outside of it.

The public course is operated by the Trump Organization under a 20-year concession agreement with New York City.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.