9/11 World Trade Center victim identified nearly 17 years after towers fell

NEW YORK — A 26-year-old securities analyst died in the terror attack on 9/11 nearly two decades ago; officials just identified his remains.

Scott Michael Johnson is the 1,642nd victim identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in the nearly 17 years since planes crashed into the North and South towers of the World Trade Center. More than 1,100 other people who died that day have not yet been identified.

Johnson, who worked at investment banking company Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, had his identify confirmed through DNA re-testing of remains originally recovered in 2001.

“In 2001, we made a commitment to the families of victims that we would do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes, to identify their loved ones,” Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson said. “This identification is the result of the tireless dedication of our staff to this ongoing mission.”

The 1,641st victim was identified in August of 2017. In all, 2,753 people were killed in the attack.