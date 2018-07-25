7,000 cases of Taco Bell salsa recalled over botulism risk: FDA

As a precaution, approximately 7,000 cases of Taco Bel Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip are being voluntarily recalled due to concerns of botulism–a form of food poisoning which can potentially cause life-threatening illness or death, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA lists the following symptoms if botulism:

General weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing.

Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms.

There have been no consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this issue to date.

The FDA urged anyone experiencing these symptoms to seek immediate medical attention.

The FDA noted the following recall information for their 15 ounce jars:

Individual package UPC: 021000024490

Case UPC: 21000066900

Case UPC: 21000066900

Click here to see more information about the product information included in the recall.

Health officials urged anyone who purchased the product to not eat it even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

“Return the product to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund,” the FDA wrote.

Any questions can be directed to Kraft Heinz Foods Company at 1-800-310-3704 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. eastern.