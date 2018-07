Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join Jerry Girard for a fascinating special report on the aftermath of the Pine Tar Game. Guests include Billy Martin, interviewed by Yankees' announcer Bill White.

The incident happened during the game between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees on July 24, 1983, at Yankee Stadium.

This special, "Targate: Billy, Brett and the Bat," aired on WPIX in July 1983.