MS-13 member arrested after random assault on Long Island: police

MANORHAVEN, Long Island — A known MS-13 gang member was arrested for allegedly assaulting a man in Manorhaven, police said on Monday.

Police said the unprovoked attack happened on June 17 at approximately 4 p.m. Christopher Aguilar, also known as “Oso,” approached the victim and struck him in the face with a glass beer bottle. The victim fell to the floor before Aguilar struck him a second time. Police said Aguilar fled the scene after the attack.

The victim suffered a laceration to the bridge of his nose and both a contusion and abrasion above his right eye. Police said the victim refused medical attention

Aguilar was charged with assault in the second degree. He was arraigned on Monday at Nassau County District Court in Hempstead.