Mom, toddler son need fixes in Bronx NYCHA apartment

THE BRONX — Jennifer Arokium lives in the Forest Houses in the Bronx and has to bathe her 2-year-old son Bryce in a bathroom where she is worried everyday the ceiling will collapse.

“The Mayor says the billions of dollars are coming, no way. I haven’t seen it,” said Bryce’s grandma, Delilah Chaparro. Chaparro wants superstarJennifer Lopez to come visit and help shed a spotlight on the half a million people who live inside public housing who are suffering.

“J. L, you are welcome to come to the Bronx. We need your help,” said Chaparro.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority says, “We visited her apartment today and are working with the resident to schedule and complete necessary repairs as soon as possible. We must do better to provide all residents the safe, clean homes they deserve.”

