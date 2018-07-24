Man wanted after alleged assault on NYPD traffic agent in Queens: Police

ASTORIA, Queens — A man is wanted after he allegedly threw an unknown clear substance at a NYPD traffic agent in Queens on Friday, police said.

Police said at approximately 4:55 p.m., the individual walked up to the traffic agent and began swearing at her after she issued his vehicle a ticket for double parking. Police said he then got in the passengers seat of the dark-colored Nissan Rogue SL which was being driven by a woman.

The agent placed the ticket on the vehicle’s windshield before walking away.

Approximately 25 minutes after the initial confrontation, the same passenger approached the traffic agent again and held a plastic bottle out of the window before throwing a clear liquid from the bottle at the agent, hitting her in the back.

The traffic agent was taken to Astoria General Hospital where she was treated and released.

The incident occurred on Steinway Street between 30th Avenue and 31st Avenue in Queens.

Police are seeking Haytham Salama in connection to the assault. Salama is 35 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He has black hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).