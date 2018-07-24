Man robbed at knifepoint inside Bronx subway station: police

OLINVILLE, the Bronx — Police are asking the public’s help identifying two men after they allegedly robbed a man at knifepoint in the Bronx on Wednesday.

Police said the incident occurred shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday inside the Gun Hill Road subway station, located on the corner of Sexton Place and East Gun Hill Road in the Bronx.

The 22-year-old victim was waiting for the southbound 5 train when two unknown men approached him. Police said one of the individuals displayed a knife and demanded the victims cell phone before they both fled the scene.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police said the first suspect appeared to be 20-years-old and 6 feet, 3 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black jeans.

The second suspect also appeared to be 20 years old and 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a red bandana, a black jacket, black jeans and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).