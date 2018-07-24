Boy breaks leg in Long Island hit-and-run: police

WEST HEMPSTEAD, Long Island — Police are searching for a driver after an alleged hit-and-run that left a 14-year-old boy with a broken leg, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Monday as the teen was crossing the roadway at Eagle Avenue and Cleveland Street in West Hempstead, according to police.

Police said the driver of a light-colored, four-door sedan struck the boy then did not stop and kept driving. The driver was last seen turning right onto Cleveland Street.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding the above crime to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS (8477).