‘FREE PABLO!’ Supporters rally for pizza deliveryman facing deportation

MANHATTAN — Supporters rallied outside of a federal courthouse Tuesday hours before the hearing of a pizza deliveryman facing deportation after being detained while making a delivery stop at an Army base in Brooklyn.

“No borders. No nations. Stop deportations,” dozens of supporters chanted while holding up signs reading “Abolish ICE” and “Free Pablo.”

Pablo Villaviciencio will face a judge at the Federal Courthouse on Pearl Street in Manhattan Tuesday.

According to Legal Aid attorneys, anything can happen at the hearing. His detention can continue, he can be deported, a decision can be delayed or, the best case scenario for this family, he can be immediately released.

Villaviciencio was delivering pizza at an army base in Fort Hamilton on June 1 when guards did a check on him and found a decade-old deportation order against him. He was detained immediately and has been held in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in New Jersey ever since.

The deliveryman came to the U.S. from Ecuador in 2008. His wife and two young daughters — Luciana, 4, and Antonia, 2 — are American citizens. His application for permanent residency has been pending.

“I recognize, as we should all, Pablo’s case is also a worker’s rights case. He was detained while delivering pizza at a military base,” said a paralegal, with Legal Aid Society, the organization representing him.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has also called for an investigation into ICE’s handling of the Villavicencio case.