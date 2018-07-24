Demi Lovato hospitalized for apparent heroin overdose: CNN sources

LOS ANGELES — Demi Lovato has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after suffering what appears to be a heroin overdose, multiple media outlets are reporting.

Her condition is not known.

TMZ was the first to report the news. CNN says its sources have confirmed that Lovato was hospitalized.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to CNN it received a call at 11:22 a.m. for a medical emergency, and transported a 25-year-old woman to a local hospital.

Jeff Lee, spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department, said the emergency was in the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive in the Laurel Canyon area.

A representative for Lovato did not immediately return a request for comment.

The singer has fought substance abuse for years. In June, Lovato released a song called “Sober” where she revealed that she relapsed after six years of sobriety.

“To the ones who never left me, we’ve been down the road before. I’m so sorry. I’m not sober anymore,” she sings in the tune.

In the past, Lovato has spoken candidly in various interviews about her use of cocaine and addiction to alcohol, as well as her struggle with an eating disorder.

“Sober” does not reveal the nature of Lovato’s relapse, but she sings, “I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again. I want to be a role model but I’m only human.”

TMZ reports that Lovato was scheduled to go on the road this week for an upcoming show in Atlantic City.

Many celebrities tweeted their support to the singer.

Ariana Grande wrote, “i love u @ddlovato.”

Singer Lily Allen tweeted, “Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon.”

Ellen DeGeneres wrote, “I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.”

CNN contributed to this report.