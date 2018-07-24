Check your tickets: Here are your winning $512 million Mega Millions jackpot lottery numbers

Feeling lucky?

Here are your winning Mega Millions lottery numbers: 19, 2, 4, 1, 29, 20.

At $512 million, the jackpot is the fifth-largest in the game’s 16-year history. The biggest-ever Mega Millions jackpot was won in 2012. Winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland split $656 million.

How do you know if you won?

You can check the Mega Millions website, call the player information number in each Mega Millions state, get the winning numbers via emails or text or just watch the drawings every Tuesday and Friday night. The next drawing is July 27.