Summer storm brings heavy rain, humidity to NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — It may be summer, but the next week will be best spent indoors rather than the beach.

Light rain with pockets of stronger showers were seen across the city Monday morning — and the gloomy weather is here to stay.

Hot, sticky, humid weather is in the forecast for the next seven days. The threat of rain looms through Friday, and could continue into the weekend.

The wet forecast is due to high pressure to the east and a low pressure coming up from the south. Unstable activity is taking place across the eastern seaboard.

Highs Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday should be in the low 80s in New York City. Temperatures will rise slightly to the mid-80s the rest of the week. Humidity throughout the week will make it feel warmer, however.