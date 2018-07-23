Several LIRR trains canceled for evening commute after derailment

NEW YORK — Seven Long Island Rail Road trains were canceled for the Monday evening commute after a derailment over the weekend damaged tracks, according to the MTA.

“LIRR personnel have made significant progress in repairing the damage caused by the derailment,” the LIRR tweeted, “However, we anticipate seven trains will be canceled during the PM Rush today as their efforts continue to restore full service.”

Two cars part of a train that had no passengers derailed as it moved through West Side Yard on Saturday. A worker to suffer back pain as a result, the MTA said.

The cancelations announced around 1:30 p.m. include:

Babylon Branch

The 4:57 p.m. train from Penn due at Wantagh at 5:42 p.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 5:03 p.m. train from Penn due at Freeport at 5:46 p.m., stopping at Rockville Centre, Baldwin, Freeport, Merrick, Bellmore and Wantagh.

The 5:19 p.m. train from Penn due at Wantagh at 6:06 p.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 5:24 p.m. train from Penn due at Freeport at 6:10 p.m., stopping at Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Jamaica, Rockville Centre and all local stops to Wantagh.

The 6:05 p.m. train from Penn due at Wantagh at 6:51 p.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 6:10 p.m. train from Penn due at Freeport at 6:54 p.m. stopping at Rockville Centre and all local stops to Wantagh.

Long Beach Branch

The 4:40 p.m. train from Penn due at Long Beach at 5:37 p.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 5 p.m. train from Penn due at Long Beach at 5:55 p.m., stopping at Jamaica, Locust Manor and all local stops to Long Beach.

The 5:20 p..m. train from Penn due at Long Beach at 6:11 p.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 5:23 p.m. train from Penn due at Long Beach at 6:18 p.m., stopping at Jamaica, Locust Manor, Laurelton, Rosedale, Valley Stream, Lynbrook and all local stops to Long Beach.

Port Jefferson Branch

The 6:30 p.m. train from Penn due at Huntington at 7:32 p.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 6:35 p.m. train from Penn due at Hicksville at 7:22 p.m., stopping at Jamaica, New Hyde Park and all local stops to Huntington.

Port Washington Branch

The 6:24 p.m. train from Penn due at Port Washington at 7:04 p.m. is canceled. Customers can take the 6:42 p.m. train from Penn due at Great Neck at 7:17 p.m., stopping at Woodside and all local stops to Port Washington.