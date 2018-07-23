Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine tells cops he was pistol-whipped and robbed in Brooklyn, won’t file report: NYPD

BROOKLYN — Tekashi 6ix9ine claims he was attacked, pistol-whipped then taken to his home and robbed, but the rapper refuses to file a police report, the NYPD said Monday.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, allegedly told police he was in a vehicle when it was struck near Bedford and Atlantic avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant, bordering Crown Heights, around 4:25 a.m. Sunday.

Two men forced Hernandez to get into their vehicle and took off, police said. The 31-year-old driving Hernandez was not injured.

The men drove Hernandez to his home, where they allegedly pistol-whipped him, and took jewelry and cash.

Hernandez managed to walk to the 79 Precinct in Bedford-Stuyvesant and told detectives what happened but refused to file a report, police said. He then took himself to a hospital.

TMZ first reported the incident and said the gunmen took around $750,000 in jewelry and between $15,000 and $20,000 in cash. Hernandez’s daughter and the mother of his child were reportedly home during the incident but were not harmed.

An image obtained by TMZ shows Tekashi in a hospital bed with bruises to his cheek and forehead.

The rapper was robbed after leaving a Queens strip club where he was scene flaunting a chain worth $750,000, Page Six reports.

Hernandez, who goes by the stage name Tekashi 6ix9ine, is a 22-year-old Brooklyn rapper easily spotted by his multicolored hair and teeth, and numerous tattoos — many of which say “69.”

The rapper has faced numerous legal issues over the years.

Most recently, he was detained at Kennedy Airport on a Texas warrant for allegedly choking a 16-year-old.

Hernandez also faces a misdemeanor assault charge after he was accused of assaulting an NYPD lieutenant while being arrested for driving without a license.

The alleged assault happened as Hernandez continues to face fall out for a 2015 incident in which he pleaded guilty to the “use of a child in a sexual performance,” according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The guilty plea stemmed from an incident earlier that year in which Hernandez was accused of partaking in three videos showing a then-13-year-old girl naked and engaging in sexual acts, including oral sex, in Harlem, a complaint against Hernandez showed.