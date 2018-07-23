Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 types of Goldfish crackers over salmonella risk

Pepperidge Farm issued a recall Monday for several of its varieties of Goldfish crackers because of the risk of salmonella.

The products contain whey powder, which its supplier has recalled due to the potential presence of salmonella. The same whey powder is also found in Ritz products. Mondelez Global is also voluntarily recalling some of its products over potential risk of salmonella.

No illnesses have been reported, but Pepperidge Farms says the company is issuing the recall “out of an abundance of caution.”

Only four types of Pepperidge Farm products have been recalled. No other Pepperidge Farm products in the U.S. are subject to this recall.

The following four varieties with the indicated codes are subject to this recall:

Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

Consumers who have purchased these products should not eat them. Recalled product should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may call Customer Service at 800-679-1791, 24 hours a day, for more information.