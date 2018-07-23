PATH train service resumes between Hoboken, NYC stations

NEW YORK — PATH trains between Hoboken and Manhattan are running again with delays Monday after a “smoke condition” in Hoboken snarled service, the transit agency said.

Trains were not running on the Hoboken-World Trade Center and Hoboken-33rd Street lines.

The agency first announced the suspension at 2:30 p.m. Shortly after 4 p.m., PATH said service had resumed in both directions.

Until 4:30 p.m., New Jersey Transit rail will cross-honor PATH passes at Hoboken and New York Penn Station, and NJ Transit Hudson-Bergen Light Rail will cross-honor PATH passes at Exchange Place, Hoboken and Newport.