Teen couple hoping to get married plots murder of girl’s parents, sister: sheriff’s officials

OKLAHOMA — A 15-year-old girl and her 18-year-old boyfriend — frustrated that her parents opposed their plan to get married — tried to murder her mom, dad and sister, officials said.

The girl’s mother was shot in the face in the botched plot to kill her family. The mother is expected to survive — the father and sister were unharmed.

Zachary Sligar, 18, and his unidentified 15-year-old girlfriend allegedly plotted to kill her family in Chandler after the parents would not allow her to be emancipated so they could get hitched.

“They come up with a plan to do a three-way homicide by killing mom, dad and an older sister that lives on the property not in the house,” Sheriff Charlie Dougherty of Lincoln County told WPIX sister station KFOR.

The teens were both armed and had their bags packed when Sligar shot at his girlfriend’s parents shortly after midnight on Friday, the sheriff told KFOR.

“Zach goes into the bedroom. Fires one time at dad and misses. Shoots a hole in his pillow. Immediately turns the gun on mom. Shoots her one time in the face,” Dougherty said.

The girl then allegedly told her boyfriend to go home and come up with a story.

The teens were subsequently arrested.

Sligar is expected to face three counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, one count of shooting with intent to kill, and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The girl is expected to face the same charges, but as a youthful offender.

“We prepare for everything, and we get surprised every day. I’ve done this for 38 years and I’ve never hear of stuff like this,” Dougherty said.