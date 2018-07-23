Mom killed in New Jersey house collapse shielded daughter

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. —Authorities say a woman killed in a New Jersey house collapse shielded her youngest daughter as the structure came down.

The 16-year-old daughter and her 20-year-old sister survived the collapse but were seriously injured. They remain hospitalized, and further details on their injuries haven’t been disclosed.

The home tumbled into rubble on South Broad Street in Hamilton Township, near Trenton, just before 7 a.m. Monday. It’s not clear what caused the collapse that killed the 38-year-old woman, whose body was found on top of her teen daughter.

The names of the victims have not been released. Authorities believe the three were the only people in the home at the time.