Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station: police

PORT JEFFERSON STATION, Long Island — A man was fatally shot after an argument broke out inside DBM Billiard’s in Port Jefferson Station Sunday night, police said.

The incident occurred on at approximately 8:30 p.m., inside the pool hall located at 1604 Main St.

Albert Luis Lopez Rodriguez, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The investigation is continuing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS (8477).