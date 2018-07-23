Man allegedly masturbates in front of woman in East Harlem elevator: police

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are asking the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly masturbated in front of a woman in an elevator in East Harlem.

The incident occurred at about 9:55 p.m. Saturday at a building on First Avenue near East 124th Street. Police said the culprit got on the elevator with the 23-year-old victim and began masturbating when the elevator’s doors closed.

Police said he ran off the elevator when the doors opened on the 13th floor then he fled the building.

The culprit was last seen wearing a red and white striped shirt, black shorts and black and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Please enable Javascript to watch this video