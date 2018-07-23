Gov. Cuomo heads to Puerto Rico for fifth time since Hurricane Maria

NEW YORK — Gov. Cuomo heads to Puerto Rico on Monday to support the ‘NY Stands with Puerto Rico Recovery and Rebuilding Initiative.’ This is Cuomo’s fifth trip to Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017, leaving thousands without power, food and shelter.

Since the natural disaster, New York State has sent more than 1,000 people to help with recovery efforts in Puerto Rico, including approximately 100 SUNY and CUNY students. Additionally, the state has distributed more than 4,400 pallets of food, water and other supplies.

Cuomo has blasted the federal response to hurricanes Irma and Maria and has demanded an investigation. The storms knocked out power to the island and caused widespread damage.

“The federal government’s incompetent and inhumane failure to respond to the crisis in Puerto Rico has been a national disgrace,” Gov. Cuomo said. “While the federal government turns its back on Puerto Rico, New Yorkers have stood with our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico since day one of this tragedy, and we will continue to stand with them until the job is done.”

Cuomo is scheduled to return to New York on Tuesday.

The AP contributed to this report.