Falling cement, expoxy from Bayonne Bridge is doing serious damage, small-business owner says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Wayne Cooper and his family have owned Leonardo’s Auto Body for 40 years, but he said that ever since construction ramped up on the Bayonne Bridge about a year ago, it’s been raining down problems on his business.

“I actually had customers run out. Employees quit, between the dust and the noise,” Cooper said.

Cooper’s shop is directly below the bridge on the Staten Island side. Construction on the bridge began in 2013 to raise the roadway to make room for larger cargo ships.

Cooper said that within the last year, some type of a debris, whether it be concrete dust or an epoxy, is doing serious damage to the cars on his lot. He claims to have repainted 52 cars because that is the only way to repair the damage.

“Everytime you rub it, you rub it off, even if you wash it, it still sticks on to the paint. We’ve been trying to get it out,” he said. “The glue is even worse. It goes right down to the metal, whatever epoxy is coming down.”

He estimates it’s cost him millions, between the overtime hours, lost business and paint jobs. He said each paint job costs about $7,000 to $12,000, depending on the car.

Furthermore, he runs a glass business out of the same building. But neighboring heavy construction is apparently no friend to this fragile work.

“On the other side of this wall is where they’re drilling,” he said, pointing to the back wall of his glass shop.

Propped up on the same wall is a rack for holding panes of glass. Cooper provided pictures that show shards all over the floor. He said that when the drilling gets intense, it can rattle the glass right off the wall.

“It’s been a devastating thing on our business,” Cooper said.

He says he’s reported all these problems to the Port Authority, but he feels the claims have fallen on deaf ears.

PIX11 News contacted the agency on Monday and the Port Authority responded by stating that while Cooper’s claims may date back to August of last year, he only notified the Port Authority about the problems in June, so a response is going to take some time.

“The Port Authority takes the claims made by Mr. Cooper and others living near the Bayonne Bridge project very seriously, and we are working cooperatively with Mr. Cooper to expedite his damage claims as expeditiously as possible. Port Authority staff will continue to keep him updated on the status of his claims,” the agency said in a statement.

Cooper said he wants action.

“They keep telling us they’re processing it, they’re working it,” Cooper said. “I just don’t see no results.”