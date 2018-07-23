Beauty meets technology: The best gadgets for the best skin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gadgets aren't only for the office. PIX11 talks to beauty blogger and lifestyle expert Milly Almodocar about the best ones for your skin and teeth.

Iderma Youth Restoring Masque $279

Transform your skin with iderma®’s Youth Restoring Masque.The comfortable masque has an adjustable band to fit every size and shape head. The LED light-treatment masque has 128 LED lights, both narrow- and wide-angle. The full-face visor covers the entire face and includes elastic foam cushioning pads for comfort.Using technology that was researched and developed by NASA and the National Institute of Health, iderma created an LED light treatment therapy to refresh and rejuvenate your skin. With red and infrared LED lights, the wavelengths penetrate deep into the layers of the skin to stimulate cell growth and collagen production. With three, eight-minute sessions per week, you will see results in the appearance of your skin in as little as four weeks. With LED light treatment, you can expect to see minimized fine lines and wrinkles, smaller crow’s feet, a reduction in redness or inflamed blemishes, improved skin texture and tone, lightened age spots, and reduced pore size.

PMD Clean $99.00

Both men and women can use this. Comes in 3 gorgeous and fun colors, (and launches on March 12) PMD® Clean is a smart facial cleansing device. With over 7,000 vibrations per minute, our SonicGlow™ technology not only ensures a deep cleanse, but provides a way to lift, firm, and tone problem areas for a more youthful appearance.

Luster Premium White Pro Light Dental Whitening Kit $43.99

Developed by dentists and clinically proven to deliver results, this trusted brand lets consumers enjoy peace-of-mind and professional-grade teeth whitening right at home…quickly, safely, conveniently and comfortably. Luster Pro Light features a patented Dual Power Xenon Whitening Light and Stain Lifting Serum to whiten teeth up to 6 shades in 30 minutes! Clinically proven professional whitening system with no messy trays or strips:

Gently Whitens Without Sulfates (SLS)

Enamel-Safe

System includes: Dual-Energy Whitening Light, Accelerinse, Stain Lifting Serum, Power White Pro Anticavity Fluoride Toothpaste – Mint

Bakblade for Men $29.99

Bakblade 2.0 $29.95

The all-new BAKblade 2.0 has been re-engineered from the ground up to be the finest shaver in men’s back hair grooming, ever. Think we’re exaggerating? With redesigned DryGlide safety blades that you can use wet or dry, a long, curved ergonomic handle that can be gripped from multiple positions to let you reach anywhere on your back, and a detachable blade cartridge you can use to detail areas like your chest and abs, the BAKblade 2.0 is the finest shaving instrument ever to grace a man’s back. If you have back hair and you don’t have a BAKblade, you’re doing it wrong.

DERMAFLASH 2.0 LUXE $189

This instantly removes dead skin cells, built-up debris, and pesky peach fuzz. This device was designed for the delicate skin on a woman’s face and was created by a woman for ALL women. DERMAFLASH 2.0 LUXE enhances the power of skincare products by erasing the barrier to penetration, while creating a flawless canvas for makeup. DERMAFLASH 2.0 LUXE instantly reveals smooth, radiant, younger-looking skin.