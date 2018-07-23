Air samples at steam pipe blast test negative for asbestos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Officials say all air samples taken at the site of a steam pipe explosion in Manhattan several days ago have tested negative for asbestos.

The results were announced Monday as more buildings in the Flatiron District were declared safe for tenants to return after firefighters began spraying the facades of buildings to wash off any asbestos.

Inspections and tests of impacted buildings will continue.

The work is part of the cleanup after the Con Edison pipe ruptured Thursday morning. Forty buildings were evacuated, displacing hundreds of people.

There were no major injuries. The cause is under investigation.