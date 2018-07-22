Teen repeatedly shot in the Bronx, rushed to the hospital in critical condition

ALLERTON, the Bronx — An 18-year-old teen was repeatedly shot in the Bronx on Sunday afternoon, an NYPD spokesman said.

He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition after he was shot near P.S. 89 just before 3 p.m., police officials said. No identifying information was available for the teen.

Police have not yet made any arrests. Officials have not released any information on the suspected shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).