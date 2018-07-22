Prisoner who escaped police custody in SoHo arrested

NEW YORK — Authorities have arrested the man who escaped police custody in SoHo Friday.

Derek Robinson, 39, was initially taken into custody Friday evening after he was involved in a theft at the Nike store on Broadway and Spring Street, police said.

After he was placed in handcuffs, Robinson was able to escape police custody and fled the scene.

Robinson was later arrested Sunday morning and faces petit larceny and escape charges.

A woman, Alize Scruggs, 21, was also taken into custody Friday for the same incident and faces charges including possession of burglar tools, petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.