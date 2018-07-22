People killed in duck boat tragedy weren’t wearing life jackets when found, source says

The 17 people who died in the duck boat tragedy last week in southwestern Missouri were not wearing life jackets when found, a source with knowledge of the investigation told CNN Sunday.

The Ride the Ducks Branson amphibious vessel had 31 people on board when it set sail Thursday on Table Rock Lake near Branson as a severe thunderstorm whipped up intense winds and waves.

The boat sank 40 feet and then rolled to an area 80 feet deep, according to Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader.

Fourteen people survived the tragedy.

There were life jackets on the boat, according to Rader, who said he didn’t know if people were wearing them.

State investigators are looking into whether any criminal acts were committed, according to Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley. The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating the cause of the sinking.