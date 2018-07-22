News Closeup: Legionnaires’ cluster in NYC; fallout from Trump’s meeting with Putin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Yorkers are on alert after another cluster of Legionnaires’ disease was confirmed in the city. The latest cluster has been identified in an area of lower Washington Heights.

So far, there have been 18 confirmed cases and one fatality. In this edition of News Closeup, hear from New York City’s health commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett about efforts being made to contain the disease's spread and what residents need to know to protect themselves.

Then, we explore the political fallout from President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump came under fire from both sides of the aisle after he seemed to offer praise for Putin while throwing U.S. Intelligence Agencies under the bus.

Hear expert analysis from a bi-partisan panel on the president’s words while in Helsinki, his attempts to walk back those comments and other current issues involving the Trump administration.