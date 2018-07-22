LIRR train service altered for Monday morning rush following train derailment

NEW YORK — Train service on several Long Island Rail Road lines will be cancelled or partially cancelled Monday morning following a derailment over the weekend, MTA officials said.
A train that was not in passenger service derailed as it was moving through West Side Yard on Saturday, injuring a worker. The incident caused some damage to tracks. While the issues are being dealt with, eight trains will be impacted.
See below for how your commute will be affected:
- Babylon Branch: The 6:57 a.m. train from Freeport is cancelled. Customers can take a 6:32 a.m. train from Babylon to Penn Station, departing from Freeport at 6:56 a.m. The 7:29 a.m. train from Freeport is also cancelled. Customers can take a 7:10 a.m. train from Babylon to Penn Station, departing from Freeport at 7:38 a.m.
- Hempstead Branch: The 6:58 a.m. train is cancelled. Customers can take the 7:12 a.m. train, which will make an added stop at Jamaica.
- Port Washington Branch: The 6:17 a.m. train is cancelled. Customers can take the 6:27 a.m. train to Penn Station. The 8:26 a.m. train is also cancelled. Customers can take the 8:40 a.m. train.
- Ronkonkoma Branch: The 6:54 a.m. train from Central Islip will terminate at Jamaica. Customers can take the next westbound train to Penn.
- Far Rockaway Branch: The 8:10 a.m. train is cancelled. Customers can take the 8:19 a.m. train.
- Oyster Bay Branch: The 7:26 train from East Williston will terminate at Jamaica. Customers can take the next westbound train to Penn.